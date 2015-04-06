FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 6, 2015
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: April 6, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, April 7

12 p.m. - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Energy, Law and Business will host a lecture by Joseph Fitzsimons of Uhl Fitzsimons. The lecture will focus on balancing property rights, energy production and the environment. The event will be held at the University of Texas at Austin law school. For more information see: bit.ly/1F0cYPE

Wednesday, April 8

1 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association will host a webinar on the two basic legal doctrines that govern surface water use in the United States. Panelists include Michelle Bryan of the University of Montana School of Law, and Robert Abrams of Florida A&M University College of Law. For more information see: bit.ly/1EyA2r2.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ICKJJO

