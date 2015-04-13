Week ahead in Energy and Environment: April 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, April 13

12:00 p.m. - The Yale Environmental Law Association will host a discussion focused on promoting sustainability through electricity regulation. The event will feature Allison Clements of the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sustainable FERC Project. For more information see: bit.ly/1NktZhi

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1coN5SP