Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: June 29, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, June 30

11:30 a.m. - The Los Angeles County Bar Association will host a session focused on the legal ramifications of vapor intrusion and the factors involved in determining whether remediate potentially contaminated sites. Speakers include Chris Amantea of Squire Patton Boggs, Michelle Black of Chatten-Brown & Carstens and Thomas McHenry of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. The event will be held at the Los Angeles County Bar Association's office at 1055 West 7th Street, Los Angeles. For more information see: bit.ly/1GnKPDv

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eUxxI6