Week Ahead in Energy and the Environment: July 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, July 13

5 p.m. ET - The Environmental Law Institute will host its monthly climate change briefing. Speakers for the teleconference include Vicky Arroyo of Georgetown University, Michael Gerrard of Columbia Law School, and Manik Roy of ClimateWorks Foundation. For more information see: bit.ly/1JUTK5O.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K0K8Xl