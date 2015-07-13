FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Energy and the Environment: July 13, 2015
July 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Energy and the Environment: July 13, 2015

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environment law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, July 13

5 p.m. ET - The Environmental Law Institute will host its monthly climate change briefing. Speakers for the teleconference include Vicky Arroyo of Georgetown University, Michael Gerrard of Columbia Law School, and Manik Roy of ClimateWorks Foundation. For more information see: bit.ly/1JUTK5O.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K0K8Xl

