U.S. group asks Supreme Court to settle split on wetland designations
April 23, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. group asks Supreme Court to settle split on wetland designations

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A conservative legal group has taken the unusual step of asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its decision not to hear a case from a Louisiana business seeking to challenge the government’s designation of its property as wetland.

The Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) filed a petition for rehearing from the Supreme Court on Thursday in the case of Kent Recycling Services, LLC v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, after the high court denied the group’s appeal last month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zPD9af

