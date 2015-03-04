FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials call for stiffer penalties for wildlife trafficking
March 4, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. officials call for stiffer penalties for wildlife trafficking

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stronger penalties are needed to help deter criminals who engage in the illegal trade of rhino horns, elephant ivory and other wildlife items, federal officials said.

Lured by a multibillion-dollar market for endangered wildlife and their parts, organized crime groups have become more involved in animal trafficking in recent years, Edward Grace, deputy assistant director of law enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

