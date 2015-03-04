U.S. officials call for stiffer penalties for wildlife trafficking

(Reuters) - Stronger penalties are needed to help deter criminals who engage in the illegal trade of rhino horns, elephant ivory and other wildlife items, federal officials said.

Lured by a multibillion-dollar market for endangered wildlife and their parts, organized crime groups have become more involved in animal trafficking in recent years, Edward Grace, deputy assistant director of law enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GRvA7b