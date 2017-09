(Reuters) - A conservation group has urged the U.S. government to take steps to save birds from being killed by wind turbines, warning that growth in the wind energy sector could eventually lead to more than a million bird deaths annually.

The American Bird Conservancy filed a petition with the Interior Department on Thursday asking it to set up a permitting system for siting and constructing wind energy projects.

