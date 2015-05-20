FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court overturns dismissal of challenge to Mass. offshore wind farm
May 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. court overturns dismissal of challenge to Mass. offshore wind farm

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has overturned a decision to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a utility’s deal to purchase power from a planned wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, ruling that the case was not barred by the 11th Amendment.

Represented by Lawson & Weitzen, opponents of the project known as Cape Wind had sued to block a power purchase agreement between the wind farm and NSTAR Electric Co.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HgLW7M

