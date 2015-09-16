FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power company coalition challenges U.S. permitting process for eagle 'kills'
September 16, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Power company coalition challenges U.S. permitting process for eagle 'kills'

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A coalition of electric utilities and renewable energy companies has challenged a U.S. government program that allows power projects to harm eagles, arguing the permitting process is more onerous than required by federal law.

The Energy and Wildlife Action Coalition, represented by Sedgwick, filed a complaint on Thursday against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QhbQxT

