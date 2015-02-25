FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court upholds Maine wind farm permit in bald eagle case
February 25, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court upholds Maine wind farm permit in bald eagle case

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal court has ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not violate environmental regulations when it granted a permit to a Maine wind farm, prompting an environmental attorney to remark that “the fix is in” for wind power projects.

Environmentalists sued the agency in 2013, arguing that construction of the wind energy facility in Oakfield, Maine would violate the Endangered Species Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act by threatening the habitats of Atlantic salmon and bald eagles.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ArdXdi

