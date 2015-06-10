FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona challenges federal plan to recover Mexican wolf
June 10, 2015

Arizona challenges federal plan to recover Mexican wolf

Ayesha Rascoe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federal government has failed to live up to its obligations under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for the Mexican wolf, the state of Arizona has charged in a lawsuit.

Arizona sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday, arguing the state has had to spend considerable resources to help conserve the Mexican wolf, but the federal government has not developed a plan to recover the species from the threat of extinction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1f2n64V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
