EPA erred in approving ozone fees on Calif. drivers - green groups

(Reuters) - Environmental groups told a federal appeals court in California on Thursday that U.S. regulators have improperly approved plans by local authorities to charge drivers, instead of industry, for excessive ozone pollution.

In arguments on two related cases before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, the groups said the Environmental Protection Agency ignored Clean Air Act (CAA) requirements by allowing the costs to be shifted to drivers.

