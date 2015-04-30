FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green group tests N.C. ruling on Clean Air Act challenges
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 30, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Green group tests N.C. ruling on Clean Air Act challenges

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North Carolina conservationists are appealing a state court ruling that they argue effectively denies citizens the right under the U.S. Clean Air Act to challenge state permits granted to industrial polluters.

The ruling in the Wake County Superior Court set a new bar so high for citizen challenges that it is impossible to reach, according to Geoffrey Gisler, attorney for Southern Environmental Law Center who appealed Monday to the Court of Appeals of North Carolina.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DMmO7P

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.