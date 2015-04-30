Green group tests N.C. ruling on Clean Air Act challenges

(Reuters) - North Carolina conservationists are appealing a state court ruling that they argue effectively denies citizens the right under the U.S. Clean Air Act to challenge state permits granted to industrial polluters.

The ruling in the Wake County Superior Court set a new bar so high for citizen challenges that it is impossible to reach, according to Geoffrey Gisler, attorney for Southern Environmental Law Center who appealed Monday to the Court of Appeals of North Carolina.

