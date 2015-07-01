Alabama Power coal-fired power plants covered in EPA settlement

(Reuters) - Alabama Power will shut down or modify seven coal-fired electric generators and improve pollution controls to settle, subject to court approval, a 16-year-old federal lawsuit filed by the Environmental Protection Agency which accused the utility of violating the Clean Air Act.

“We hope this settlement will discourage utilities from attempting to cut corners on proper pollution controls,” said Keith Johnston of the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) which represented intervenor Alabama Environmental Council in support of the EPA.

