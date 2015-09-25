FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green groups target W. Va. mountaintop removal over bats
September 25, 2015

Green groups target W. Va. mountaintop removal over bats

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Conservationists preparing to sue West Virginia and the federal government over plans for two new mountaintop removal coal mines say they are trying to protect a rare bat.

But as a byproduct, the action could help Appalachian people exposed to surface mining and at greater risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and birth defects, said Jared Margolis, attorney for the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gTYs6X

