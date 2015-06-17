Bridge fight resolved on North Carolina's sensitive Outer Banks

(Reuters) - North Carolina can move ahead with plans to replace an aging bridge to Hatteras Island on the Outer Banks under a legal settlement that conservationists say should help protect a wildlife refuge popular with birdwatchers and other eco-tourists.

The settlement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th District agreed with conservationists that a federal highway project must avoid or mitigate harm to a national refuge, according to Julie Youngman, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center which sued in 2011.

