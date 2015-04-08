FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National forest managers move to reinstate Colo. coal mine exemption
April 8, 2015

National forest managers move to reinstate Colo. coal mine exemption

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal land managers have moved to reinstate a legal exemption for coal mining in some of Colorado’s protected national forest, which had been shot down last year by a federal judge for failure to consider the climate change impact.

Earthjustice environmental lawyer Ted Zukoski said on Tuesday that conservation groups will keep fighting the coal mining loophole in the 2012 Colorado Roadless Rule, designed to protect 4 million acres of wild, remote national forest land.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FfFv9p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
