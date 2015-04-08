National forest managers move to reinstate Colo. coal mine exemption

(Reuters) - Federal land managers have moved to reinstate a legal exemption for coal mining in some of Colorado’s protected national forest, which had been shot down last year by a federal judge for failure to consider the climate change impact.

Earthjustice environmental lawyer Ted Zukoski said on Tuesday that conservation groups will keep fighting the coal mining loophole in the 2012 Colorado Roadless Rule, designed to protect 4 million acres of wild, remote national forest land.

