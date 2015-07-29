FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conservationists sue over Mendocino County coyote-killing plan
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 29, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Conservationists sue over Mendocino County coyote-killing plan

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - California conservationists went back to court to sue Mendocino County for a second time in two years over the county’s wildlife extermination program which kills coyotes and other animals at the behest of the livestock industry.

The program is carried out for the county by the federal Wildlife Services agency, which nationally kills an average of 1.4 million animals a year, according to the lawsuit filed on Monday by attorney Katherine Henderson of San Francisco on behalf of the Animal Legal Defense Fund and five other groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1D8ud6X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.