Conservationists sue over Mendocino County coyote-killing plan

(Reuters) - California conservationists went back to court to sue Mendocino County for a second time in two years over the county’s wildlife extermination program which kills coyotes and other animals at the behest of the livestock industry.

The program is carried out for the county by the federal Wildlife Services agency, which nationally kills an average of 1.4 million animals a year, according to the lawsuit filed on Monday by attorney Katherine Henderson of San Francisco on behalf of the Animal Legal Defense Fund and five other groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1D8ud6X