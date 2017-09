(Reuters) - A dam seems like a hard thing to lose track of, but that is what’s happened to the Honk Falls Dam, a 120-year-old structure 90 miles north of Manhattan in Wawarsing, New York.

Declared unsafe more than three decades ago, the concrete dam needs repairs. The state of New York, in search of someone to pay for it, settled on two families who live on either side of the dam on Rondout Creek in the Catskill Mountains.

