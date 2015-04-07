FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bird advocates seek to protect eagles from wind turbines
#Westlaw News
April 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Bird advocates seek to protect eagles from wind turbines

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bird advocates are asking a federal judge to stop the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from granting 30-year-long permits to wind energy companies to kill or harm eagles with wind turbines spinning at high speeds.

The service in 2014 lengthened its permits to 30 from five years without doing an environmental analysis of the impact on eagles or on potential alternatives, said a motion for summary judgment filed March 31 by public interest lawyer Eric Glitzenstein of Meyer, Glitzenstein & Crystal of Washington D.C.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NQuyue

