(Reuters) - Conservationists petitioned the U.S. government on Wednesday to upgrade the status of African elephants from threatened to endangered to make it harder to import and export ivory, in hopes of reducing illegal tusk trading.

Poaching elephants for their ivory tusks is the biggest threat to the species’ survival, said Tara Easter, a scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity.

