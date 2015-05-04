FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tiny bird takes on U.S. Army engineers in Everglades battle

May 4, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Tiny bird takes on U.S. Army engineers in Everglades battle

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Environmentalists hope that the endangered status of a tiny sparrow will help force the federal government to speed up the restoration of the Florida Everglades, a project they say is proceeding at a glacial pace.

Advocates for the Cape Sable seaside sparrow complain that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since 1993 has been rerouting water in the Everglades away from its historic flow and through the bird’s nesting area, illegally driving it to the brink extinction, said a lawsuit filed Thursday by Eric Glitzenstein of Meyer Glitzenstein & Crystal in Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OTpY4j

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
