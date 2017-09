(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is facing several court cases that could determine the scope of the agency’s anti-manipulation enforcement powers, said Bob Pease, senior counsel for Bracewell and Giuliani.

After years of companies settling cases brought by the commission, BP, Barclays Bank and Powhatan are all challenging market manipulation charges from FERC.

