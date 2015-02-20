Two fish, mollusk make green group's species protection list

(Reuters) - Two darter fish and a mussel, all southeastern U.S. aquatic species, have been chosen by the Center for Biological Diversity as 2015 priorities for endangered species protection under the terms of a four-year-old settlement with the federal government.

The 2011 settlement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service limits to 10 the number of species, out of more than 400 in dispute, that the center can pursue in court each year for final decisions on whether to add them to a federal government list of threatened or endangered species.

