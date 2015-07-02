Arizona grazing case turns on endangered frog habitat

(Reuters) - Conservationists trying to reform cattle grazing on public lands won a victory in Arizona when a federal judge ruled the practice in a section of Coconino National Forest would harm a threatened frog in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The ruling in the U.S. District Court in Arizona on June 26 rejected for a second time the reauthorization of a 42,200-acre grazing permit issued to a hobby rancher by the U.S. Forest Service, according to Todd Tucci, a senior attorney at Advocates for the West who sued in 2010 on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gcqpai