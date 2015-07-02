FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona grazing case turns on endangered frog habitat
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona grazing case turns on endangered frog habitat

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Conservationists trying to reform cattle grazing on public lands won a victory in Arizona when a federal judge ruled the practice in a section of Coconino National Forest would harm a threatened frog in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The ruling in the U.S. District Court in Arizona on June 26 rejected for a second time the reauthorization of a 42,200-acre grazing permit issued to a hobby rancher by the U.S. Forest Service, according to Todd Tucci, a senior attorney at Advocates for the West who sued in 2010 on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gcqpai

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.