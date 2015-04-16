FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell, Greenpeace tussle in court over Arctic oil drilling
#Westlaw News
April 16, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Shell, Greenpeace tussle in court over Arctic oil drilling

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greenpeace volunteers who occupied a Shell Offshore oil drilling vessel en route to the Arctic Ocean last week acted dangerously and jeopardized company property and human life, according to arguments filed in Alaska federal court by Shell lawyers Jeffrey Leppo and Ryan Steen of Seattle.

Not so, responded Greenpeace lawyer Michael Moberly of Anchorage, who wrote that the captains of the Greenpeace ship Esperanza and Shell’s Blue Marlin were in constant communication throughout the environmentalists’ Arctic drilling protest.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GNL7Im

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
