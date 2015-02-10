FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grizzly bears at center of Montana logging fight
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Grizzly bears at center of Montana logging fight

Pam MacLean

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Montana conservationists have asked an appeals court to reinstate an injunction barring logging and road building in grizzly bear habitat on National Forest land because it may harm the endangered bears.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must decide if it has authority to reimpose a permanent injunction against the federal Grizzly Project, which opponents say will cause irreparable harm to the 41 bears left in the area.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1953oCv

