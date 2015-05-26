San Diego water contamination lawsuit revived by court

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived San Diego’s $250 million groundwater contamination lawsuit against Kinder Morgan and other firms for alleged pollution of an aquifer and 166 acres of city land around Qualcomm Stadium.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a nonprecedential decision on May 21 reinstated most of the claims by the city and state of California seeking damages for loss of use of the drinking water in the aquifer.

