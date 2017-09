(Reuters) - A coalition of fishing and environmental groups has sued in an effort to force federal regulators to list the blueback herring as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Earthjustice, representing the coalition, said Tuesday the foot-long anadromous herring, which once spawned by the millions in rivers along the Atlantic coast, have declined 99 percent and face extinction if not protected.

