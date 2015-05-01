FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. won't go whole hog on loans over environmental impact
May 1, 2015

U.S. won't go whole hog on loans over environmental impact

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has dropped its defense of two federal farm loan guarantees that enabled the 2013 construction of an industrial-sized hog farm in Arkansas without considering the impact large quantities of animal waste would have on the community.

The action signals a change in how the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Farm Service Agency will view financing of large-scale animal feed lots, said Earthjustice lawyer Marianne Engelman Lado who sued on behalf of green groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GMO0JU

