U.S. won't go whole hog on loans over environmental impact

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has dropped its defense of two federal farm loan guarantees that enabled the 2013 construction of an industrial-sized hog farm in Arkansas without considering the impact large quantities of animal waste would have on the community.

The action signals a change in how the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Farm Service Agency will view financing of large-scale animal feed lots, said Earthjustice lawyer Marianne Engelman Lado who sued on behalf of green groups.

