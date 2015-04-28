FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wild horse advocates win 2nd round versus U.S. ranchers
April 28, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Wild horse advocates win 2nd round versus U.S. ranchers

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wild horse advocates for the second time in two separate federal courts beat back an attempt on behalf of ranchers to force the federal government to thin the herd which competes with livestock for food and water on public land in the U.S. West.

Wins in two jurisdictions should deter ranching interests from adding to the four lawsuits making similar claims currently in the court system, said attorney William Eubanks of Meyer Glitzenstein & Crystal in Washington, D.C., who intervened on behalf of horse interests in all four cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EMzDVo

