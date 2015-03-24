Judge sides with wild horse advocates against ranchers

(Reuters) - Wild horse advocates in the U.S. West, represented by Meyer Glitzenstein & Crystal in Washington D.C., have scored a first win in four separate lawsuits filed recently by ranchers who want the federal government to thin the horse herd and reduce competition with their cattle for food and water on public land.

Livestock interests in Nevada, represented by Hoffman Test Guinan & Collier, had asked a federal judge to force the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, to remove thousands of horses that exceed the optimum population size as determined by the bureau to maintain a thriving natural ecological balance.

