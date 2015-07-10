FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. wildlife agency rejects gray wolf compromise efforts
July 10, 2015 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. wildlife agency rejects gray wolf compromise efforts

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has rejected an attempt by advocates of the gray wolf to compromise with the livestock industry and others who are trying to remove the animal from the endangered species list.

The wildlife agency last week rejected a petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and 21 other national and local conservation groups to downgrade the wolf from endangered to threatened status, according to the agency website.

