U.S. wildlife agency rejects gray wolf compromise efforts

(Reuters) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has rejected an attempt by advocates of the gray wolf to compromise with the livestock industry and others who are trying to remove the animal from the endangered species list.

The wildlife agency last week rejected a petition filed by the Center for Biological Diversity and 21 other national and local conservation groups to downgrade the wolf from endangered to threatened status, according to the agency website.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gsNi9r