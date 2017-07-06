By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Six state prosecutors are seeking to
join a lawsuit to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos from use on U.S.-grown fruits
and vegetables, according to court papers filed on Thursday.
Democratic attorneys general for New York, Maryland,
Vermont, Washington, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia
filed a motion to intervene in a case environmental and social
advocacy groups brought in a federal appeals court on June 5. It
challenges EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's March 29 decision
not to ban chlorpyrifos from U.S. foods.
The action by the prosecutors adds momentum to a push by
environmental groups to broadly oppose Pruitt and U.S. President
Donald Trump in their stated aim to loosen U.S. environmental
regulations.
"It is EPA's responsibility to protect Americans from unsafe
chlorpyrifos residues on food because of the potential
neurodevelopmental and other adverse health effects caused by
exposure," the prosecutors wrote in their filing. "Citizens of
the proposed state intervenors consume foods grown throughout
the United States and the world that contain chlorpyrifos
residues."
The EPA has previously said chlorpyrifos, which is sold
under a range of brandnames, did not meet safety standards laid
out by a 1938 U.S. law, the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
An EPA spokesman declined to comment on Thursday's filing.
The prosecutors' move is the latest in a series of
administrative and courtroom actions against the pesticide that
began long before Trump took office.
In 2007, environmental groups petitioned the EPA to revoke
its tolerance of chlorpyrifos residues on food. Over the next
nine years, the groups obtained a series of court decisions
forcing action by the EPA, which said in 2015 it was "unable to
conclude that the risk from aggregate exposure" to the pesticide
was safe. Environmental groups have argued humans are exposed to
harmful elements in chlorpyrifos not only by eating food
containing residues of the pesticide, but also by drinking water
contaminated by it.
The EPA issued two proposals to ban chlorpyrifos but never
produced a final rule, despite being ordered by a court on two
separate occasions to take final action on the matter. Pruitt's
March administrative order reversed the agency's moves to ban
the pesticide, denying the 2007 petition for the ban.
The case is League of United Latin American Citizens v.
Scott Pruitt, U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, 17-71636.