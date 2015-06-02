Owl, salmon permits revoked in California, but logging not blocked

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate has revoked two improperly issued 50-year permits for the incidental loss of threatened spotted owls and coho salmon in Northern California, but did not grant a request from conservationists to block related logging plans.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins ordered the two permits vacated. But he did not enjoin the timber harvest plans of Fruit Growers Supply Co.

