Owl, salmon permits revoked in California, but logging not blocked
June 2, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Owl, salmon permits revoked in California, but logging not blocked

Pam MacLean

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate has revoked two improperly issued 50-year permits for the incidental loss of threatened spotted owls and coho salmon in Northern California, but did not grant a request from conservationists to block related logging plans.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins ordered the two permits vacated. But he did not enjoin the timber harvest plans of Fruit Growers Supply Co.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Jh4afm

