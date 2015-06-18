FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada lynx at center of U.S. court ruling on habitat designation
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 18, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Canada lynx at center of U.S. court ruling on habitat designation

Pam MacLean

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Despite the U.S. Forest Service expansion of critical habitat designations for the threatened Canada lynx, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that when the USFS failed to consult the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service it violated the Endangered Species Act.

The lynx, a cousin of the bobcat, was listed as threatened in 2000 by the FWS. The USFS consulted with the FWS on designation of critical habitat for the lynx in the Northern Rockies and did not include any national forest land in its projections in 2007.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QFnwza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.