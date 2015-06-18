Canada lynx at center of U.S. court ruling on habitat designation

(Reuters) - Despite the U.S. Forest Service expansion of critical habitat designations for the threatened Canada lynx, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that when the USFS failed to consult the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service it violated the Endangered Species Act.

The lynx, a cousin of the bobcat, was listed as threatened in 2000 by the FWS. The USFS consulted with the FWS on designation of critical habitat for the lynx in the Northern Rockies and did not include any national forest land in its projections in 2007.

