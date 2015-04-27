Physicians to sue Maryland governor over air quality

(Reuters) - A group of 300 doctors in Maryland, where children are diagnosed with asthma at a rate twice the national average, said they plan to sue the state’s newly elected Governor Lawrence Hogan for blocking the enforcement of more stringent air quality standards on his first day in office.

Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility, along with the Sierra Club, claim Hogan’s action was illegal and threatens public health, according to a 30-day notice of intent to sue filed on Wednesday by Earthjustice public interest lawyers Susan Stevens Miller, Michael Soules and Shannon Fisk.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PLn12y