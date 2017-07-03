The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cannot
freeze implementing a rule requiring oil and gas companies to
fix methane leaks in their equipment, a federal appeals court
ruled on Monday in a setback for President Donald Trump's push
to cut environmental regulations.
The EPA on June 5 announced a stay in the rule, which would
have required drillers and transporters to start reporting and
fixing any methane leaks they found in wells and transfer
stations, after EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt wrote in an April
18 letter the agency intended to reconsider imposing it. But the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said
the agency did not have the authority to halt the rule during
those deliberations.
The EPA's stay "is essentially an order delaying the rule's
effective date, and this court has held that such orders are
tantamount to amending or revoking a rule," Judges David Tatel
and Robert Wilkins wrote. The third member of the three-judge
panel, Judge Janice Rogers Brown, dissented.
"We are reviewing the opinion and examining our options," an
EPA spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters.
The court's ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed June
5 by green groups that opposed the EPA's stay of the rule. The
groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council,
Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club and other environmental
organizations, argued the EPA did not follow procedures detailed
in the 1970 law known as the Clean Air Act when it froze the
rule.
"This is a big win for public health and a wake-up call for
this administration," said Tim Ballo, a staff attorney for the
group Earthjustice, one of the groups participating in the case.
David Doniger, director of the NRDC's Climate and Clean Air
Program, said other courts could follow suit on pending
challenges to Pruitt's suspensions of a slew of EPA rules,
including those governing methane leakage from landfills and
protections from chemical accidents and pesticides.
"This is the first court to rule and the first to strike him
down," he said.
Pruitt has vowed to make conditions more favorable for oil,
gas and coal companies. In his April letter, he said he had
begun examining a set of EPA regulations known as the Clean
Power Plan following an executive order by Trump to "suspend,
revise, or rescind" rules that "potentially burdened the
development" of U.S. energy sources.
The case is Clean Air Council v. Scott Pruitt, U.S. Court of
Appeals, D.C. Circuit, 17-1145.