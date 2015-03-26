FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit remands Alabama coal mine dumping case
#Westlaw News
March 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

11th Circuit remands Alabama coal mine dumping case

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appellate court has allowed coal mining companies to continue dumping waste into 27 miles of streams in Alabama for another year while a U.S. agency corrects its calculation that the activity would cause minimal environmental harm.

Public Justice and other public interest law firms had sued in 2013 to block 41 permits that let coal companies fill in or mine through waterways in the Black Warrior River basin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M3qaMO

