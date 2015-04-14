FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green group plans action over petrels, mid-Atlantic drilling
#Westlaw News
April 14, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Green group plans action over petrels, mid-Atlantic drilling

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three months after the Obama administration unveiled plans to open the mid-Atlantic to oil and gas exploration, a conservation group on Monday announced that it will sue for U.S. protection of an imperiled seabird that fishes the same waters.

A notice of intent to sue the Fish and Wildlife Service was filed on behalf of the black-capped petrel by Miyoko Sakashita, senior attorney and oceans director for the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HnhWuT

