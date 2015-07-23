Green group sues U.S. government over Oregon coho salmon

(Reuters) - Conservationists have sued the U.S. government for failing to create a plan to save the Oregon coho salmon in the seven years since it was listed as a threatened species in 2008.

Under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the federal government should have finalized a plan within 30 months of the listing, but so far has produced only a draft table of contents, according to Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DxI0OX