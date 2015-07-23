FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green group sues U.S. government over Oregon coho salmon
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 23, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Green group sues U.S. government over Oregon coho salmon

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Conservationists have sued the U.S. government for failing to create a plan to save the Oregon coho salmon in the seven years since it was listed as a threatened species in 2008.

Under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the federal government should have finalized a plan within 30 months of the listing, but so far has produced only a draft table of contents, according to Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DxI0OX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.