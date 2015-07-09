Green group sues over dam-removal plan on Ohio river

(Reuters) - The Sierra Club has sued to stop the imminent removal of the Ballville Dam on Ohio’s Sandusky River to prevent release of what it calls a century’s accumulation of potentially contaminated sediment from behind the dam.

While the environmental group says it supports the ultimate removal of the dam, a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Ohio’s Northern District alleges the current plan would allow up to 700,000 cubic yards of contaminated silt to travel downriver.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SaDEE5