EPA action on San Joaquin air standards contested

(Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency acted arbitrarily in approving a California air quality plan that exempted farm vehicles from emission upgrades for 10 years, a federal appeals court was told Tuesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals grappled with an Association of Irritated Citizens (AIR) claim that the EPA overstepped its authority to retroactively allow lower state standards for farm vehicles under a San Joaquin Valley air quality improvement plan.

