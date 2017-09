(Reuters) - Work that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says will help restore the Florida Everglades has dragged on for 20 years with no end in sight, threatening the survival of the Cape Sable seaside sparrow, according to conservationists.

The Corps diverts water around the Everglades as part of its activities, regularly flooding an area where about 300 of the sparrows live and nest on the ground.

