California green sturgeon ruling sets up possible test case

(Reuters) - Setting up a potential test case, two building industry groups have failed in an effort to compel federal regulators to balance economic harm against conservation benefits in critical habitat designations under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) was not required to follow a specific “balancing-of-the-benefits methodology” in designating protected areas for the threatened southern green sturgeon on the West Coast.

