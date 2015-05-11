Lawsuit challenges 'emergency' in California toxic dumping rule

(Reuters) - California oil regulators misused the concept of a public emergency when they issued an emergency rule on April 20 allowing continued illegal injection of toxic waste into the state’s dwindling water supply through early 2017, environmentalists argued in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

“You don’t have an ‘emergency’ to continue to violate the law,” Earthjustice lawyer William Rostov representing the Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club said Friday.

