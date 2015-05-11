FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit challenges 'emergency' in California toxic dumping rule
#Westlaw News
May 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit challenges 'emergency' in California toxic dumping rule

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - California oil regulators misused the concept of a public emergency when they issued an emergency rule on April 20 allowing continued illegal injection of toxic waste into the state’s dwindling water supply through early 2017, environmentalists argued in a lawsuit filed Thursday.

“You don’t have an ‘emergency’ to continue to violate the law,” Earthjustice lawyer William Rostov representing the Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club said Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EsHWjM

