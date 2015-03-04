Truck owners lose appeal over air pollution filters in California

(Reuters) - A construction truck owners group lost a federal appeals court challenge on Tuesday over California’s 2012 requirement that heavy-duty diesel trucks be upgraded with pollution filters and lower-emission engines.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld dismissal of a lawsuit by the California Dump Truck Owners Association, saying that the group failed a timely pursuit of administrative options and sued in the wrong court.

