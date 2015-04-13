Uranium miner wins latest skirmish in Grand Canyon fight

(Reuters) - Uranium miner Energy Fuels Inc can reactivate a long-dormant mine six miles from Grand Canyon National Park, a U.S. court has ruled, despite opposition from conservationists concerned about possible contamination of an aquifer feeding the park’s springs.

The U.S. District Court in Arizona granted summary judgment on Tuesday to the U.S. Forest Service and against the Grand Canyon Trust, represented by lawyer Neil Levine of Denver and other conservation groups who said an appeal is likely.

