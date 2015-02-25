Supreme Court faults Nebraska on water-sharing plan

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Nebraska should pay $5.5 million to downstream neighbor Kansas for failing to comply with an interstate agreement on how to share water from the Republican River.

The total award included $3.7 million in actual damages for the water that Nebraska in 2005 and 2006 withdrew from the river basin over its allotted share, and $1.8 million in partial disgorgement of Nebraska’s unjust economic benefit.

