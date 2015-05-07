Private water project in parched California brings scrutiny

(Reuters) - Conservationists in drought-stricken California have launched their latest attempt to stop publicly traded Cadiz Inc from pumping 16 billion gallons of water a year from an aquifer in the Mojave Desert to water-starved Los Angeles suburbs.

Adam Keats of the Center for Biological Diversity in Santa Ana last week filed an opening brief in California’s 4th District Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a water district’s approval of the plan.

